Female Egypt journalist sexually harassed in prison

Female Egyptian journalist Abeer Al-Safti has been subjected to sexual harassment in prison, Arabi21 reported activists saying yesterday.

Director of the Committee for Justice Ahmed Mefreh said: “Several female journalists are subjected to sexual harassment in the prisons of the Egyptian regime when they are being searched by security personnel during their entry and exit of prison departments exactly like what happened with Abeer Al-Safti.”

Mefreh said that Al-Safti filed a complaint with the Public Prosecution on Tuesday, noting that her detention without investigatinon was extended and her complaint of sexual harassment had not been looking into.

The State Security Prosecution decided to extend the detention of Al-Safti, who has been accused of affiliation with an illegal organisation and misusing Facebook, for new 15 days.

Al-Safti was arrested in April when she was ordered by security personnel to take part in the referendum along with the commuters of a microbus on the highway between Cairo and Alexandria.

