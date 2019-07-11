UNRWA: 30% of Palestine refugees in Jordan ‘highly vulnerable’

UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has stated that 30 per cent of Palestine refugees who left Syria and entered Jordan are “highly vulnerable”.

In its 2019 Syria Regional Crisis Emergency Appeal the organisation said that 31 per cent of refugee households are headed by females.

It also said that 100 per cent of the refugees are in need for “winterisation assistance” before the start of the cold weather.

There are now 17,719 Palestinian refugees who fled Syria living in Jordan, the UN added, a rise from 16,951 in 2018.

UNRWA: Situation in Gaza moving from ‘bad to worse’

Its international body which deal with Palestine refugee affairs, UNRWA, is in need of $276,902,971 to continue to provide its services.

“Over 120,000 Palestinian refugees from Syria have fled the country, including over 29,000 currently present in Lebanon and 17,719 in Jordan,” UNRWA said.

“Many of them in Lebanon and Jordan face a precarious and marginalised existence due to their uncertain legal status and limited social protection mechanisms, making them heavily reliant on the UNRWA,” the international organisation said.