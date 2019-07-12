Egypt intelligence delegation meets Fatah leaders in Ramallah

A delegation from the Egyptian General Intelligence Service yesterday met with a delegation of Fatah leaders, led by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, in the occupied West bank city of Ramallah.

According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, the Egyptian delegation was led by Ayman Badie and included Major General Ahmed Abdul Khaliq and a number of officers.

WAFA said that the delegation met with members of the Fatah movement’s central committee: Azzam Al-Ahmad, Rawhi Fattouh, Hussein Al-Sheikh, and the head of the General Intelligence Service Majid Faraj.

The meeting discussed the reconciliation file between Fatah and Hamas, the developments of the Palestinian issue and the financial situation of the Palestinian Authority following Israel’s refusal to transfer all the taxes it collects on behalf of the body to the Palestinians.

Last month, a PLO official revealed Egypt’s intention to resume reconciliation talks soon.

