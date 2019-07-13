Portuguese / Spanish / English

NATO warns Turkey about Russia missile system

July 13, 2019 at 11:54 am | Published in: Asia & Americas, Europe & Russia, NATO, News, Russia, Turkey, US
A Russian Antonov AN-124 Ruslan transport aircraft, carrying the first batch of equipment of S-400 missile defence system, arrives at Murted Air Base in Ankara, Turkey on July 12, 2019 as S-400 hardware deployment started [Turkey’s National Defense Ministry / Handout - Anadolu Agency]
 July 13, 2019 at 11:54 am

The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) yesterday expressed its concern about the deployment of the advanced Russian air defence system, the S-400, to Turkey.

An unnamed NATO official told AFP: “We are worried about the consequences of the Turkish decision to own the S-400,” noting that this defence system contradicts those used by the alliance, of which Turkey is a member.

Turkey yesterday announced that it had received the first components for the S-400 system. They were flown to Murted air base near Turkish capital Ankara on a Russian cargo aircraft.

The Kremlin confirmed that shipments had begun, but declined to say when the systems would be fully installed.

“I will just say that everything is being done on time, consistent with the agreements and the contracts. The sides are fulfilling all their obligations,” Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian president Vladimir Putin, told reporters.

