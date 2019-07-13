Russia calls for withdrawal of foreign troops from Syria

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko yesterday stressed that any prospective political reconciliation in Syria should include the withdrawal of foreign troops from the country.

In a press release, Grushko said that the Russian military is the only foreign force based in Syria by invitation, which is in keeping with international law, Al-Sharq Al-Awsat reported yesterday citing Russia Today (RT).

This came after US news reports that France and Britain have agreed to send troops to replace US troops, which plan to leave Syria after US President Donald Trump in December announced he would withdraw his forces from the country.

Since 2014, the US and its allies have been carrying out a military operation against Daesh in Syria and Iraq.

