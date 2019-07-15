Portuguese / Spanish / English

Gaza health ministry offers ‘qualitative’ services despite siege

An injured Palestinian is being carried away with a stretcher after Israeli forces's intervention during "Great March of Return" demonstration, at the European Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza on 8 March, 2019 [Abed Zagout/Anadolu Agency]
The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said yesterday that it is offering “qualitative” services despite major challenges facing the enclave which suffered three major Israeli offensives while under siege.

During a meeting with journalists held in the headquarters of the Ministry of Information in Gaza, spokesman of the Ministry of Health Ashraf Al-Qudra said: “In spite of major challenges, the healthcare system offered qualitative services during the first half of this year.”

He said that the ministry carried out 50 per cent of the construction projects worth $11 million, noting that this included building new clinics, renovating existing ones and completion of others.

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have been suffering under a strict Israeli siege for over 12 years with construction material among the equipment banned from entering the area.

