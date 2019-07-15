Haftar forces prepare to launch a decisive attack on Tripoli

Troops loyal to Retired General Khalifa Haftar are preparing to launch a decisive attack on Tripoli to seize Tripoli from the forces of the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).

Haftar forces’ War Information Division, announced on Facebook, Saturday: “General Haftar is expected to deliver a speech announcing the launch of the latest operations to liberate Tripoli”, adding that: “the next hours will mark the victory of Haftar troops in God’s will.”

In the following hours, the War Information Division confirmed that the air force of the Haftar forces carried out intensive raids on and around the city of Gharyan, in addition to continuous shooting in the vicinity of the Prime Minister’s office inside Tripoli.

Brigadier General Saleh Buhliqa an operations officer of the 73rd Infantry Brigade of the Libyan Armed Forces, told the Russian news agency Sputnik thar Haftar’s forces were preparing to enter Al Karama Martyrs Square in the centre of Tripoli. He confirmed that the troops “will chase the enemy’s forces after the success of the plan to drain their strength, and trap them in a narrow corner.”

He continued: “The full liberation of the Libyan capital Tripoli is approaching.”

The War Information Division of the Haftar forces called on residents of the capital to be cautious and avoid as much as possible the areas of clashes and military concentrations of the GNA armed factions, especially in the areas of Salah Al-Din and Al Hadaba.

Since April 4, Tripoli has been witnessing armed battles following the launch of a military operation to control the capital amid widespread international condemnation and increasing concerns that hopes of reaching a political solution to the crisis will fade away. Thus, the GNA forces have been called up to face the attack.

Since 2011, Libya has been locked in a struggle for legitimacy and authority between the GNA forces headed by Fayez Al-Sarraj, in the west, and Haftar in the east.