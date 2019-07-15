War monitor: Syria regime destroyed 20 hospitals, medical centers in Idlib, Hama

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said yesterday that as many as 20 hospitals and medical centres were out of service as a result of the Syrian regime’s aggression on the towns of Idlib and Hama, the last major opposition strongholds in the country.

“The Syrian regime and its Russian ally in the most violent continuous escalation since the end of the April 2019 in the area ‘Putin-Erdogan’; are targeting hospitals and medical centers directly by bombing them with warplanes to destroy them and getting them out of service,” the observatory said in a statement.

Since 25 April, Syrian regime forces backed by Russian jets have launched a large-scale offensive against opposition factions in Hama and Idlib.

The latest escalation in war-torn Syria has displaced thousands of people and raised fears the truce on Idlib reached between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan in September last year could collapse.

