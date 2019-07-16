Erdogan: Turkey purchased S-400 anti-missile defence systems to protect peace

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday defended his country’s decision to purchase the Russian made S-400 anti-missile defence systems saying Ankara bought it to protect peace and not in preparation for war.

Speaking during a meeting with local journalists in Istanbul, Erdogan said Ankara will receive the S-400 system by April 2020, explaining that the Turkish army will control the system.

This agreement, he added, was the most important in Turkey’s history.

He pointed out that in 2017 Turkey tried to purchase US made Patriot defence missiles, but the Congress refused the deal forcing Ankara to look elsewhere for its defence needs.

