Trump: Muslim congresswomen made ‘Israel feel abandoned by the US’

US President Donald Trump yesterday reiterated his “racist” attacks against Democratic Muslim Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, justifying his attack by claiming the women “made Israel feel abandoned by the US”, Arab48 reported.

On his Twitter, he wrote: “If Democrats want to unite around the foul language and racist hatred spewed from the mouths and actions of these very unpopular and unrepresentative Congresswomen, it will be interesting to see how it plays out. I can tell you that they have made Israel feel abandoned by the US.”

In another tweet, he wrote: “When will the Radical Left Congresswomen apologize to our Country, the people of Israel and even to the Office of the President, for the foul language they have used, and the terrible things they have said. So many people are angry at them and their horrible and disgusting actions!”

This came a day after he launched his racist, pro-Israel rant against the progressive Congresswomen saying: “So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly.”

Adding: “Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how.”

His remarks were widely criticised. UK Prime Minister Theresa May said that the language Trump used to speak about these women was “absolutely unacceptable”.