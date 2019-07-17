Ghannouchi, Ennahda’s possible candidate for Tunisian legislative elections

Tunisia’s Ennahda Movement announced on Tuesday that its Head, Rached Ghannouchi, could run for the next legislative elections in October.

“The movement’s basic law stipulates that its head will be party’s candidate for the legislative or presidential elections,” Ennahda’s spokesperson, Imed Khemiri told Anadolu News Agency.

Khemiri said that the candidature of the head of the movement at the top of the list of “Tunis-1” for the legislative elections “is possible yet still not a final decision so far.”

On Monday evening, social media activists circulated news about the decision of the Ennahda’s Executive Office to nominate Ghannouchi on top of the movement’s list for the legislative elections in “Tunis-1” electoral circle.

On 5 July, Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi signed a presidential decree calling for legislative and presidential elections.

The legislative elections are expected to be held on 6 October, while the first round of presidential elections will be held on 17 November.