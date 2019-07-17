Israeli deputy minister demands halt to Palestinian ‘takeover’ of West Bank land

Israel’s deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely (Likud) toured the southern occupied West Bank Tuesday, attacking what she described as a “takeover” by Palestinians.

According to a report by right-wing news outlet Arutz Sheva, Hotovely’s visit was organised by right-wing activist group Regavim, which campaigns against Palestinian construction.

“It’s important to stop the illegal construction and agricultural takeover by the Palestinians, which is taking place in areas under Israeli control”, said Hotovely, in a reference to Palestinian communities living in ‘Area C’ – roughly 60 percent – of the occupied West Bank.

Palestinians living in Area C must seek building permits from Israeli occupation authorities, permits that are routinely denied.

READ: 550 Palestinians to be homeless after Israel demolishes entire Jerusalem neighbourhood

“We must break the [former Prime Minister Salam] Fayyad plan to establish a Palestinian state by setting facts on the ground and stop Palestinian expansion before it’s too late”, Hotovely added.

Regavim recently carried out a PR stunt in the West Bank, hanging Palestinian flags at various intersections used by settlers.

According to the group, the goal was to warn settlers about ‘illegal’ construction by Palestinians in Area C, which, the right-wing activists believe, could lead to the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Regavim head Meir Deutsch said at the time: “a terror state is around the corner, and the public in Yehuda and Shomron [the West Bank] has fallen asleep on guard”.