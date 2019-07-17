Palestinians in Gaza, the deal of the century and dwindling living conditions

“I keep one eye on my wheat harvest on my farm land, while another on any sudden Israeli leveling operations by military tractor,” Abdullah Attar, wheat farmer, Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Ashdod seaport in southern Israel seen clearly from adjacent agricultural fields in northern Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
‘I have experienced hundreds of violations by the Israeli navy against my boat; firing at it or confiscating it. We are unsure of the upcoming days as a result of the Trump deal,’ Ae’d Sadallah, 25 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
‘I would prefer to keep earning a daily wage of $17 through carpentry instead of thousands coming through the deal of the century ,’ Ahmad Abu Tair, a carpenter [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
‘This camp is becoming more like jail; depending on food aid. Despite that, eating a morsel dipped in dignity is better than humiliation at the hands of the US administration,’ Abdul-Muti Zurob from Khan Younis refugee camp [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
‘Despite my age, I still receive food aid from the UN. Our refugees’ lives need to be changed for the better, but not change in the American way,’ Mohammed Rawwad, 70, originally from Jaffa [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
A UN refugee registration card. UNRWA needs $211 million in funding for 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Despite the fact that 15 family members live together in this house, neither the husband or children has a suitable job,” Fareeda Masoud [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Al-Shati refugee camp in northern Gaza is home to scores of Palestinians who owned acres before they were forced out of their homes in the Nakba of 1948 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Palestinian protesters demonstrate against the US-led Bahrain workshop [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
The electricity crisis has meant there is little power to treat sewage, forcing local municipalities to dump waste into the sea without treatment [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
The Gaza power plant provides electricity to the Gaza Strip, especially in and around Gaza City, where about half of the residents of the Strip live [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
