Sudan: Protests renewed as differences within opposition on constitutional declaration surfaced

Hundreds of Sudanese citizens demonstrated in a neighbourhood in Khartoum against the killing of a civilian by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Monday evening. Protesters burned the headquarters of the RSF in the city of El Daein. Thus, the Forces of Freedom and Change declaration were engaged in a dispute over the constitutional declaration, which led to the postponement of the meeting scheduled to be held with the Transitional Military Council (TMC).

Riot police surrounded demonstrators, who waved the Sudanese flag and chanted slogans in the eastern suburb of Burri, which has been a scene of protests since the outbreak of social turmoil in December.

The demonstration came hours after the police dispersed another demonstration in the city, which began in protest against the death of a civilian, on Sunday in the town of Al-Suki in Sennar state, southeast of Khartoum.

The civilian was killed during clashes after protesters gathered in Al-Suki to demand the withdrawal of the RSF from the city, according to residents and the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD) associated with the protest movement. Hence, there were allegations that the RSF opened fire on demonstrators.

About 200 people took part in a separate demonstration chanting “Civil rule, Civil rule” at a bus station in central Khartoum in protest against the violence taking place in Al-Suki.

Riot police promptly dispersed the protesters and fired tear gas at them. According to witnesses, the police forces also beat several demonstrators and detained them in trucks, while large numbers of security elements were deployed in the area.

Read: Did the UAE steal Sudan’s revolution?

Leaders of the protest movement and army generals are currently working to finalise a power-sharing deal reached earlier this month, while the demonstrations are taking place in Khartoum.

These talks have been postponed twice in the last few days at the request of protest movement’s leaders. Thus, the negotiations between the two sides are due to be held on Tuesday evening.

The Forces of Freedom and Change Declaration had a dispute over the constitutional declaration made through joint African mediation, which led to postponing a meeting between the conflicting parties scheduled for Monday evening.

According to informed sources, the National Consensus Forces (NCF), one of the components of the Declaration of Freedom and Change, totally rejected the constitutional declaration. Instead, they threatened to submit another proposal based on the program of the “democratic alternative”, which includes the ratification of a transitional constitution.

In Addis Ababa, the Forces of Freedom and Change Declaration, the Revolutionary Front and the Sudan Call are still holding discussions on the political charter and the constitutional declaration.

The participants in the talks noted reservations about the reduction of the political charter, the absolute immunity of the Sovereign Council and the transitional period.

The final version of the constitutional declaration indicated that the proposed transitional period of 42 months should begin after the fall of the Al-Bashir regime. The Forces of Freedom and Change Declaration suggested that the transitional period shall start from the date of signing the agreement.