Protests in Netherlands against McDonald's support for Israel

April 29, 2024 at 9:42 am

Banners and photos showing explaining Israel's attacks in Gaza Strip are seen in front of the McDonald's branch as a group of protestors gathered in front of McDonald's branch in Rotterdam city center, carrying banners against Israel and the company on April 28, 2024 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. [Abdullah Aşıran - Anadolu Agency]

Activists opposed to the Israeli war on Gaza organised protests in front of McDonald’s fast food chain branches in various cities in the Netherlands.

Protesters gathered yesterday in front of a branch of the company in the centre of Rotterdam carrying anti-Israel and McDonald’s signs.

They hung Palestinian flags in front of the branch, placed signs and stickers on the ground reading “McDonald’s feeds genocide”, “Do you want more fries with your genocide?” and “Gaza is under attack”.

The protesters also distributed flyers to passersby highlighting Israel’s massacres in Gaza, while chanted slogans “McDonald’s funds, Israel bombs”, “Free Palestine”, “Stop the genocide in Gaza”, “Netanyahu is a terrorist”.

Similar protests were held in front of McDonald’s branches in other Dutch cities.

