Protests in Netherlands against McDonald's support for Israel

Activists opposed to the Israeli war on Gaza organised protests in front of McDonald’s fast food chain branches in various cities in the Netherlands.

Protesters gathered yesterday in front of a branch of the company in the centre of Rotterdam carrying anti-Israel and McDonald’s signs.

They hung Palestinian flags in front of the branch, placed signs and stickers on the ground reading “McDonald’s feeds genocide”, “Do you want more fries with your genocide?” and “Gaza is under attack”.

The protesters also distributed flyers to passersby highlighting Israel’s massacres in Gaza, while chanted slogans “McDonald’s funds, Israel bombs”, “Free Palestine”, “Stop the genocide in Gaza”, “Netanyahu is a terrorist”.

Similar protests were held in front of McDonald’s branches in other Dutch cities.

