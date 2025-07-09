Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Saudi Arabia blocked Gaza displacement plan backed by Trump

July 9, 2025 at 10:48 am

Thousands of Palestinian families forced to flee to the al-Mawasi area of the southern city of Khan Yunis due to the months-long Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip live with limited means on July 6, 2025. [Abed Rahim Khatib - Anadolu Agency]

Thousands of Palestinian families forced to flee to the al-Mawasi area of the southern city of Khan Yunis due to the months-long Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip live with limited means on July 6, 2025. [Abed Rahim Khatib – Anadolu Agency]

Saudi Arabia played a key role in stopping a US plan to relocate hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, according to a report by the Hebrew-language news site Walla.

Citing Israeli sources, the report said that US President Donald Trump abandoned the plan after his visit to Riyadh, where he signed strategic agreements with the Saudi leadership.

In February, Trump publicly promoted what he called a “voluntary migration plan” for Gaza. He proposed turning the territory into a “Riviera of the Middle East” by relocating its Palestinian population. However, the plan was widely condemned in the Arab world and by humanitarian organisations, which saw it as a cover for forced mass displacement.

According to Walla, Israel observed a shift in the US position following Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia in May. The visit reportedly led to an improvement in US-Saudi relations, reinforced by key economic and security agreements.

Israeli sources noted that Trump’s initiative never moved beyond the stage of what they described as “political flirtation” and was effectively shelved after the trip to Riyadh.

In Israeli decision-making circles, the US withdrawal from the so-called “Gaza migration plan” is seen as a setback to Israeli efforts. Tel Aviv had been counting on Washington’s backing to promote the plan to countries that might accept displaced Gazans. Despite outreach efforts to various states in recent months, no concrete results were achieved.

While a few thousand Palestinians from Gaza left voluntarily, the total number remained far below what Israeli officials had hoped.

READ: More than 700,000 people displaced in Gaza since March: UN

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending