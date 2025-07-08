More than 700,000 people displaced in Gaza since March: UN

The UN on Monday raised alarm over continued mass displacement in the Gaza Strip and warned that more than 700,000 people have been uprooted since the end of the ceasefire in March amid ongoing Israeli military operations, Anadolu reports.

“Yesterday, Israeli authorities issued another displacement order for parts of Khan Younis for the second time in two days. Our colleagues estimate that more than 50,000 people are in the area slated for displacement,” UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference.

“We remind you that since the end of the ceasefire in March, more than 700,000 human beings have been displaced in Gaza, many have been displaced more than once, and they have no safe place to go,” he said.

Dujarric said that Palestinians were “reportedly killed over the weekend while attempting to get food,” adding that hospitals are “overwhelmed” with patients injured while seeking aid.

“We again clearly condemn the killing of all civilians,” he said, recalling a recent report by the World Food Program that notes “one out of every three people has not eaten for days in Gaza, placing more people at risk of starvation.”

Calling on Israel to open all crossings to facilitate the flow of aid distribution inside the enclave, Dujarric stressed that “for the fourth straight month now, the Israeli authorities have not allowed any fuel to enter Gaza.”

“Fuel is a lifeline in Gaza, and Israeli authorities must allow this commodity to enter without any further delay,” he said, warning that “Gaza could suffer from an internet blackout imminently due to the shortage of fuel.”

He also reported that three out of eight humanitarian coordination attempts were denied by Israel on Sunday, hindering critical operations.

