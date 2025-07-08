1 in 3 people in Gaza has not eaten for days, says UN

Nearly one in three people in Gaza has gone without food for days, putting more lives at risk of starvation, according to the United Nations, which accused Israel of continuing to obstruct humanitarian aid efforts in the Strip, Anadolu reports.

Speaking at his daily press briefing on Monday, UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said Israeli authorities—referred to by the UN as the occupying power—had rejected three out of eight humanitarian coordination requests made by the organisation on Sunday. He said the rejections were hindering the UN teams’ ability to carry out critical relief operations.

“The Israeli authorities must open all available crossings, fully facilitate humanitarian access inside Gaza, and protect civilians, in line with their obligations under international humanitarian law,” Dujarric stressed.

He also described fuel as “a lifeline for survival” in Gaza, and urged that it be allowed in without further delay.

Dujarric reiterated the need for urgent and unhindered humanitarian access to address the worsening crisis facing civilians in Gaza.

