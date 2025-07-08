Crackdown on Free Speech: How Pro-Palestinian Voices Are Being Criminalised: MEMO in conversation with Fahad Ansari

In this episode of Conversation with MEMO, we sit down with solicitor Fahad Ansari to unpack the intensifying crackdown on pro-Palestinian activism across Western democracies. Against the backdrop of Israel’s genocide on Gaza, the discussion dives deep into the erosion of free speech, the use of counter-terror laws to silence dissent, and the alarming shift from democratic to authoritarian tendencies in dealing with pro-Palestinian voices.

Fahad, whose firm recently launched a legal challenge against the UK’s proscription of Hamas, shares insight into the chilling legal and political environment confronting activists today, raising urgent questions about the double standards embedded in the West’s commitment to freedom of expression.

The conversation also explores the unprecedented attempt to label Palestine Action a terrorist group, and the broader implications this could have for civil liberties and the future of political activism. Fahad provides a legal lens on these developments, drawing from real cases and legal battles led by his firm, now rebranded as Riverway to the Sea.

