Israel destroyed 75% of Gaza’s water sources

Israel has destroyed around 75 per cent of water sources in the city of Gaza, the municipality said yesterday, highlighting the need for better access to water as temperatures rise in the region.

Since the start of Israeli aggression, it added, the occupation forces have been monitoring residents who wish to access the sea to wash or for fishing. The statement called on the international community to intervene and save all cities in the Strip from the disaster they are facing.

It explained that the rise in temperatures has led to a worsening of the health and environmental conditions in the city due to the accumulation of around 100 tonnes of waste in the streets and because sewage water has spilled over into the streets.

