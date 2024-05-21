Patients, medics evacuate northern Gaza hospital after Israeli shelling

Israeli artillery shelling has forced patients and medics to evacuate the Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip on Tuesday, according to witnesses, Anadolu Agency reports.

The evacuation followed Israeli shelling of the Hospital’s emergency department that caused extensive damage at the site, they said.

Israel’s ongoing attacks in northern Gaza have forced all hospitals in the area out of service.

On Monday, Israeli army forces shelled the upper floor of Al-Adwa Hospital in Jabalya in northern Gaza

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in the enclave.

More than 35,600 Palestinians have been killed, the vast majority of whom have been women and children, and nearly 79,900 others injured since last October following an attack by the Palestinian group, Hamas.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) which, in January, issued an interim ruling that ordered it to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

