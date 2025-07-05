64 killed in Israeli strikes on aid seekers, tents, school-turned-shelters in Gaza Strip

At least 64 people were killed and dozens injured in Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, according to medical sources.

Eight Palestinians, including five children, were killed and 18 others injured in a strike on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, Al-Awda Hospital said in a statement.

Three more people were killed and several others injured in another strike targeting the Al-Sultan water desalination plant in the Al-Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City.

Israeli fighter jets also hit a café in Al-Zawaida town in central Gaza, leaving six people dead, medics said.

Seven people were killed and many injured in an Israeli strike on a school-turned-shelter in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City, a medical source told Anadolu.

The Israeli army targeted the home of a Palestinian family in the same neighborhood, killing four more people.

Eight people, including a woman, lost their lives in various Israeli attacks in Gaza City and Jabalia al-Balad in northern Gaza.

Israeli strikes killed three others, including two children, and injured many people in another school sheltering displaced Palestinians in the Sheikh Ridwan neighborhood of Gaza City.

Two people lost their lives after the Israeli army struck the vicinity of a mosque in the Shejaiya neighborhood of Gaza City.

A medical source said that two siblings were killed and several others injured in an Israeli drone attack on a residential building in the al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

Israeli strikes hit a home in the Maghazi refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, killing two Palestinians, a medical source said.

A Palestinian doctor and four of his sons were killed in an Israeli drone attack on a tent sheltering displaced people in Al-Mawasi in western Khan Younis in southern Gaza, according to medical sources.

In the same area, a Palestinian man and his only son were also killed in an Israeli strike on a tent.

A woman was killed when the Israeli army opened fire on the tents of displaced civilians in western Khan Younis.

Eleven more people, including three children, were killed and others injured by Israeli army fire on a group of civilians waiting for aid near an aid distribution point in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.

Despite international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a genocidal war on Gaza, killing more than 57,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children, since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

