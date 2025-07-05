AOHR UK calls on British Gov’t to sanction GHF officials

The Arab Organisation for Human Rights in the UK (AOHR UK) has formally submitted a request to the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office, calling for sanctions to be imposed against a number of officials within the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) and the directors of private security companies contracted by the Foundation, for their involvement in the killing and humiliation of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip through the exploitation of their need for food.

A press release by the organisation stated that the request includes a list of the names of officials within the Foundation and the heads of the security companies contracted with it. These include: Johnny Moore Jr. (United States), David Papazian (Armenia – resident in the United Kingdom), Lolick Samuel Henderson (United States), David Kohler (Switzerland), Jamison Gofoni (United States), Director of UG Solutions, a security company contracted by GHF, and Philip “Phil” Riley (United States), Director of Safe Reach Solutions, another contracted security firm.

READ:EU says situation around GHF food distribution centers in Gaza ‘untenable’

The AOHR UK highlighted in its submission that the Foundation was established with direct support from the United States and Israel. It added that there is overwhelming and compelling evidence of these individuals’ involvement in serious crimes which have been widely condemned by UN officials, heads of state, and governments. “From the very outset, the Foundation’s leadership was fully aware of its purpose to militarise humanitarian aid in order to subjugate the population and sideline the role of the United Nations and cooperating NGOs;” the statement read.

The AOHR UK called on all concerned actors in the international humanitarian community to pursue accountability for those responsible for this Foundation and to work towards its dissolution, in order to restore the authority of specialised UN agencies to carry out their responsibilities in the face of the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

It stressed that it will continue to work with international partners to take further steps with other countries and international entities to ensure accountability for those responsible for the Foundation.

READ: UNRWA calls for immediate fuel delivery to Israel-blockaded Gaza before shutdown of basic services