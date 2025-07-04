EU says situation around GHF food distribution centers in Gaza ‘untenable’

The European Union on Friday criticized the situation surrounding food distribution centers operated by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), calling it “untenable” and “not tolerable” and arguing that the bloc is not involved in the initiative.

About “the humanitarian foundation (GHF) that you mentioned, there’s the distribution centers in Gaza, and what’s happening around those distribution centers, the situation is untenable. It should not be tolerated, and the violence should cease immediately,” EU Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni told a midday briefing in Brussels.

Reiterating the EU’s longstanding position, El Anouni stressed that humanitarian aid must never be “politicized or militarized,” and should be delivered in line with core humanitarian principles under the coordination of the UN.

“As the European Union, we do not finance this initiative. We are not financing this initiative, and we’re also not cooperating with it,” he added.

Israel has killed more than 57,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The military onslaught has destroyed the enclave, and led to food shortages and spread of disease.

Several Palestinians have been killed in recent days while attempting to get much-needed humanitarian aid at sites associated with the GHF, an American organization backed by Israel.

Israel cut off supplies into Gaza in March, while the GHF began operations in late May.

