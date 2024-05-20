Iran to hold funeral procession for Raisi on Tuesday

A funeral procession for Iran’s President, Ebrahim Raisi, and Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, will be held in the north-western city of Tabriz on Tuesday, local media said, Anadolu Agency reports.

State news agency, IRNA, said Raisi, Amir-Abdollahian and other top officials killed in Sunday’s helicopter crash will be buried in Qom in central Iran.

After a night long search operation hampered by bad weather, Raisi, Amir-Abdollahian and other top officials were declared dead on Monday morning.

Dozens of emergency rescue teams were dispatched to the mountainous area in north-western Iran’s East Azerbaijan province, where the accident occurred Sunday afternoon.

According to the Iranian Constitution, First Vice President, Mohammad Mokhber, will assume powers of the presidency, and elections will be held within 50 days.

WATCH: Iran: rescuers recover body of Iranian president from helicopter crash