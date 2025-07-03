Prabowo’s Saudi visit: Key takeaways

President Prabowo Subianto has just concluded his first state visit to Saudi Arabia since taking office in October 2024. Over three days in Riyadh, he unveiled a headline-grabbing $27 billion in investment deals—an impressive figure, but one that means little unless those commitments translate into real, on-the-ground progress.

The trip followed an earlier tour of the UAE, Qatar, and Egypt in April, signaling Indonesia’s intent to deepen ties across the Middle East. Yet by saving Saudi Arabia—the region’s pivotal player—for last, Jakarta raised some eyebrows. Riyadh wasn’t just another stop; it should have been the cornerstone of Prabowo’s outreach. Arriving late gave the impression that Indonesia was slightly out of step with the region’s power dynamics. Now, it must play catch-up and demonstrate sustained, strategic intent.

There’s a clear logic behind the timing. As China’s economic momentum slows and the West turns inward—especially amid a second Trump administration marked by rising tariffs and protectionism—Indonesia is actively seeking new strategic and economic partners. The Middle East, with its deep capital reserves and push to diversify beyond oil, offers a critical opportunity Jakarta can’t afford to overlook.

The most consequential outcome of the visit was the launch of the Dewan Koordinasi Tertinggi (Supreme Coordination Council), modelled on Saudi Arabia’s existing frameworks with the U.S. and China. The council is designed to drive cooperation across trade, energy, defence, labour, and technology. This institutional architecture is vital—but it will only succeed if both sides move beyond formalities and invest in real, sustained collaboration.

Indonesia has a checkered history of signing grand agreements in the Middle East that fail to materialize. Prabowo now has a chance to change that narrative. So does Saudi Arabia. Success will require more than joint statements and ceremonial handshakes—it demands consistent work, shared ownership, and mutual accountability.

The $27 billion in pledged investments span clean energy, aviation, and digital infrastructure. But big numbers aren’t enough. These projects will need technical coordination, regulatory alignment, and unrelenting political will to stay on track.

Energy will be the litmus test. ACWA Power—Saudi Arabia’s flagship renewables firm—signed deals with Pertamina to develop clean energy projects totalling 10 GW and 500 MW. If implemented, these would mark a major step in Indonesia’s energy transition. But large-scale projects with Middle Eastern partners have often faced delays. This time, execution must take precedence over publicity.

On the geopolitical front, Prabowo and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman issued a joint statement condemning Israeli actions in Gaza and rejecting the forced displacement of Palestinians. The move was firm, timely, and notable—especially for Prabowo, who previously floated a controversial plan to evacuate Gaza civilians, a proposal widely criticized and out of sync with sentiment across the Muslim world. His latest stance suggests a deeper awareness of the regional mood and political stakes.

Still, the joint statement leaned on familiar, if increasingly hollow, diplomatic language—chiefly the endorsement of a two-state solution. Given the scale of Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza and deepening occupation, the two-state model has never looked more implausible. If Indonesia and Saudi Arabia genuinely wish to play a constructive role, they’ll need to move beyond rhetorical formulas. Rather than edging toward normalization—as Israel hopes—they should coordinate to apply real political and economic pressure, demanding accountability and concrete safeguards for Palestinian rights.

Meanwhile, regional tensions are mounting. Israel’s recent strikes on Iranian nuclear sites have dangerously increased the risk of a wider conflict. This is a moment for Jakarta and Riyadh to step up together—not just as voices for de-escalation, but as active players willing to hold Israel and its allies accountable. That means publicly challenging policies that fuel violence, calling out double standards, and pushing for an end to the impunity that has allowed repeated violations of international law. The region cannot afford another war—and both Indonesia and Saudi Arabia have the moral and political standing to demand restraint, responsibility, and a return to diplomacy.

Prabowo also addressed a key domestic concern: Hajj management. This year’s pilgrimage was marred by disorganization, visa problems, and inadequate support for Indonesian pilgrims. By raising these issues directly with MBS and performing Umrah during his visit, Prabowo struck a diplomatic tone while staying attuned to voters’ concerns at home.

He also extended an invitation for a reciprocal visit by MBS—a smart move to maintain momentum. But if that visit materializes, it must serve as more than a photo op. It should function as a checkpoint: What’s advancing? What’s stalled? And where can deeper cooperation be unlocked?

Ultimately, press releases are the easy part. Delivery is where leadership is tested. Both countries now need to clear bureaucratic hurdles, harmonize regulations, deploy expert teams, and ensure transparency on implementation.

The ties between Indonesia and Saudi Arabia must move beyond symbolism. Neither side can afford a partnership built on optics and empty promises. Both Jakarta and Riyadh are seeking meaningful, results-driven cooperation—and now they must prove they can deliver it. That means moving past ceremonial agreements and committing to real execution, with clear timelines, measurable outcomes, and shared accountability. Only then can this relationship evolve into the strategic partnership both countries envision.

Prabowo’s visit was a strong opening move. What happens next will determine whether it was a genuine turning point—or just another missed opportunity.

