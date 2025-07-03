Swiss authorities close the controversial GHF

The Federal Foundation Supervisory Authority has ordered the dissolution of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), based in Geneva.

The announcement was made on 2 July in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce, issuing a 30-day notice for any creditors to come forward before the group’s formal termination. This decision was made by the Authority because the GHF failed to comply with various legal obligations, including the lack of board members, a valid postal address and a Swiss bank account.

As of 30 May the International Jurists Union issued a warning claiming legal actions against the GHF and today, Anouar Gharbi, the IJU Geneva director insisted that on 3 August the GHF must completely be removed from the Geneva register of commerce. The foundation cannot continue to exist as it no longer has an address in Geneva nor a Swiss representative. The legal action against the GHF members will continue and the IJU is mandated to represent 7 families whose members have been killed near GHF distribution points or faced deliberate violence inflicted by GHF guards.

The Geneva-based subsidiary of GHF is an organisation created and supported by the United States and Israel. It was registered in Switzerland (Geneva) in February 2025 for financial reasons.

The UN and humanitarian NGOs have severely criticised the GHF and refuse to work with it due to concerns about its practices and neutrality. Gaza’s Ministry of Health claims that since the end of May, nearly 550 people have been killed near distribution sites while trying to access food.