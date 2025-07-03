Israel commits 26 massacres in Gaza in 48 hours

The Gaza government media office announced on Thursday night that the Israeli occupation army had carried out 26 deadly massacres across the Gaza Strip over the past 48 hours, resulting in the deaths of more than 300 people and leaving hundreds injured or missing.

In a press statement received by Safa news agency, the office said that these ongoing attacks reflect the occupation’s continued policy of deliberate killing, genocide, and ethnic cleansing.

It explained that the massacres mainly targeted overcrowded shelters and displacement centres, such as Al-Baqa rest area, where tens of thousands of displaced people had taken refuge. The strikes also hit Palestinian families in their homes, local markets, and vital facilities, in addition to killing starving civilians who were searching for food.

The office noted that most of those killed were women and children, all of whom were unarmed civilians, which highlights the occupation’s deliberate targeting of the most vulnerable groups.

It also stated that these crimes are taking place alongside ongoing Israeli efforts to collapse the remaining healthcare system in Gaza, including the bombing of hospitals, the targeting of medical teams, and the prevention of essential supplies from entering the Strip.

