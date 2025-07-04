Hamas holds talks with Palestinian factions over ceasefire proposal

Hamas announced on Thursday evening that it is holding consultations with Palestinian factions regarding a ceasefire proposal presented by mediators, and will announce its final decision once those discussions are concluded.

In a statement, the movement said: “As part of our keenness to end the Zionist aggression against our people and ensure the free entry of aid, the movement is consulting with leaders of Palestinian forces and factions regarding the proposal it received from the fraternal mediators.”

Hamas confirmed that it would deliver its final response to the mediators once the consultations are complete and would announce that officially.

The group added that it is engaged in intensive discussions regarding proposals received from the mediators, aiming to reach an agreement that would lead to an end to the Israeli war on Gaza, a withdrawal of occupation forces from the Strip, and urgent humanitarian relief for the Palestinian people.

In its statement, Hamas noted that it is dealing with these efforts with high responsibility and is conducting national consultations to discuss the proposals submitted by the mediators — Egypt and Qatar — with the aim of reaching an agreement that guarantees an end to the aggression, a full withdrawal, and immediate aid to our people in the Gaza Strip.

