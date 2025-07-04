Middle East Monitor
Yemen’s Houthi leader: Israeli threats will not deter us, they strengthen our resolve

July 4, 2025 at 10:06 am

Yemeni Houthi followers walk under a billboard depicting the Houthi leader Abdul Malik Al-Houthi after participating in a protest, staged in solidarity with the people of Palestine and Lebanon, on October 25, 2024, in Sana'a, Yemen. [Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images]

Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said on Thursday that Israeli threats and attacks will not deter his group from its position, but rather increase its determination to continue targeting Israel until it ends what he described as a campaign of extermination in the Gaza Strip.

His remarks came in response to a warning issued on Tuesday by Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz, who threatened Yemen with what he called “the fate of Iran” – referring to Israel’s 12-day offensive against Iran last June.

On 13 June, Israel launched a surprise war on Iran involving mutual strikes that left hundreds dead and injured on both sides. A ceasefire was later announced by Washington on 24 June, with each side claiming to have achieved victory.

In a televised speech broadcast by Al-Masirah TV, affiliated with the Houthi group, al-Houthi said: “This week’s Israeli threats and aggressions do not deter us at all from our position; instead, they increase our determination and resolve.”

He added that “the Israeli enemy had previously carried out five military operations against Yemen, including 107 airstrikes and naval bombardment.” But that did not affect our position—it only made us more determined,” without specifying the time period in which those attacks occurred.

READ: US ambassador suggests air strikes on Yemen by B-2 bombers after missile attack on Israel

