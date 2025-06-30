A report published by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz has revealed that private contractors hired by the Israeli army are being paid 5,000 shekels (approximately $1,500) for every Palestinian home they demolish in the Gaza Strip. The report further alleges that decisions have been made on the ground that deem the killing of Palestinian civilians, including those searching for food, as acceptable to secure this payment.

An Israeli soldier currently deployed in Gaza told Haaretz: “Every private contractor working in Gaza with engineering equipment earns 5,000 shekels for each house they destroy. They’re making a lot of money.”

He continued: “Any time they’re not demolishing houses is a financial loss, and the Israeli army has to keep them working.”

According to the soldier’s account, the contractors’ campaign of destruction brings them and their small security units dangerously close to humanitarian aid distribution points set up by the US and the Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. These sites are frequently crowded with Palestinians in urgent need of food and assistance.

The report indicated that, in order to ensure their own safety, contractors provoke security incidents to receive additional military protection, which often results in Israeli soldiers opening fire on Palestinians gathered near these aid sites. These incidents have led to the deaths of several civilians suffering from hunger.

The article concludes: “In order for a contractor to earn an additional 5,000 shekels, a decision is made that it’s acceptable to kill Palestinian individuals who are looking for food.”

