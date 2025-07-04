Spotify CEO investments $700m in AI drone weapons company, as artists call for boycott

Last month, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek led a €600 million round of investment in Helsing, a company which develops AI software to enhance military weapons and other equipment. Ek is also Helsing’s chairman.

In response, San Francisco art-rock band Deerhoof has removed its entire catalog from Spotify in protest against CEO Daniel Ek’s $700 million investment in Helsing, a German AI weapons company. The band condemned the move, stating, “We don’t want our music killing people.”

Ek, whose net worth is estimated at $10.3 billion, became chairman of Helsing, which develops AI-powered military drones and surveillance tech. Deerhoof called the decision to leave Spotify easy, citing low payouts from the platform and ethical concerns over Ek’s investments.

“AI battle tech is the hot new item for the super-rich,” the band said, criticizing the militarization of technology. They also acknowledged that while leaving Spotify was feasible for them, other artists reliant on the platform may not have the same option.

Helsing, which specializes in AI-driven battlefield reconnaissance, received early funding from Ek’s investment firm, Prima Materia. Deerhoof dismissed Spotify as a “data-mining scam” and urged artists to reject platforms tied to weapons development.

The band assured fans their music would return to other platforms soon. As the backlash grows, more artists may follow Deerhoof’s lead.

