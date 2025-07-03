Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Former EU foreign policy chief accuses US ‘mercenaries’ of killing starving Palestinians

July 3, 2025 at 8:55 pm

The former High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, takes part in a debate at Casa Arabe on June 19, 2025, in Madrid, Spain. [Photo By Ricardo Rubio/Europa Press via Getty Images]

The former High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, takes part in a debate at Casa Arabe on June 19, 2025, in Madrid, Spain. [Photo By Ricardo Rubio/Europa Press via Getty Images]

Former EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has accused US-linked armed groups of killing hundreds of starving Palestinians in Gaza, while criticizing the EU’s alleged inaction, Anadolu reports.

In a post on social media platform X on Thursday, Borrell said: “In 1 month 550 starving Palestinians have been killed by US mercenaries while trying to get food at the points indicated by the so called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.”

“This is horrendous but the EU Commission and EU Council remain unwilling to take any action against these crimes,” he added.

Borrell, who concluded his term as the EU’s top diplomat in 2024, has been a vocal critic of Israel’s attacks and has previously called for a review of the EU-Israel Association Agreement.

READ: Hundreds of media figures urge BBC to remove board member over Gaza ‘censorship’

Israel has killed more than 57,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The military onslaught has destroyed the enclave, and led to food shortages and spread of disease.

Several Palestinians have been killed in recent days while attempting to get much-needed humanitarian aid at sites associated with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), an American organization backed by Israel.

Israel cut off supplies into Gaza in March, while the GHF began operations in late May.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

READ: UN chief urges ‘immediate permanent ceasefire’ as ‘last lifelines’ being cut off in Gaza

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending