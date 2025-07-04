Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Gaza Civil Defence: Israel preventing us from rescuing people trapped under rubble

July 4, 2025 at 10:38 am

Residents gather after the Israeli army targets a house belonging to the al-Sus family in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on June 27, 2025. [Hassan Jedi - Anadolu Agency]

Residents gather after the Israeli army targets a house belonging to the al-Sus family in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on June 27, 2025. [Hassan Jedi – Anadolu Agency]

Gaza’s civil defence confirmed on Thursday that the Israeli army is preventing its teams from reaching destroyed homes in eastern Gaza City, despite dozens of people still missing under the rubble, some of whom are alive and calling for help.

Civil defence spokesperson Mahmoud Basal said in a statement that “the occupation is refusing to allow our teams to access the targeted residential homes in eastern Gaza City, where missing people are trapped alive beneath the rubble and are calling out for rescue.”

He explained that the Israeli army had intensified its direct attacks in recent days on the residential neighbourhoods of Al-Zaytoun, Al-Shuja’iya, and Al-Tuffah in eastern Gaza, which caused widespread destruction to over 200 houses and buildings and led to a large number of casualties.

“There are still around 82 people missing under the rubble, some of whom are alive and their cries for help continue to reach us,” Basal added.

He continued, “We are still receiving appeals from civilians urging us to reach their missing relatives and rescue them, but unfortunately, the ongoing airstrikes and absence of coordination are making rescue efforts extremely difficult.”

READ: MSF: Israel continues to destroy West Bank refugee camps after 5 months of military operations

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending