MSF: Israel continues to destroy West Bank refugee camps after 5 months of military operations

Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) has confirmed that Israeli forces are still carrying out large-scale destruction and military operations in Palestinian refugee camps in the West Bank, five months since the assault began.

In a statement issued on Thursday, MSF said that Israeli troops continue to raid and damage refugee camps in Jenin, Tulkarm, and Nour Shams, which has severely worsened the humanitarian situation.

The organisation reported that over 40,000 Palestinians in the northern West Bank remain forcibly displaced, struggling to access basic services and medical care amid ongoing violence and the widespread destruction of infrastructure.

MSF warned of growing humanitarian needs in the West Bank, as the military campaign intensifies and restrictions on local communities increase. It called for urgent international action to ensure protection and humanitarian support for those affected.