Turkey receives 15th shipment of S-400 hardware

Turkey continued on Thursday to receive components of Russian S-400 missile defense systems, Anadolu reports.

Delivery of the long-range air defense hardwareÂ continued, with 15Â shipmentsÂ havingÂ so far landed at the Murted Air Base in the capital AnkaraÂ over the past week.

The first shipment was deliveredÂ last Friday.

Following protracted efforts to purchase an air defense system from the US with no success, Ankara signed a contract in 2017 to purchase the S-400s from Russia.

US officials urged Turkey to buy US Patriot missiles, arguing the Russian system would be incompatible with NATO systems and expose the F-35s to possible Russian subterfuge.

Turkey, however, emphasized theÂ S-400Â would not be integrated into NATOÂ systemsÂ and would not pose a threat to the alliance.

It has urged the formation of a commission to clarify any technical issues, but the US has failed to respond to Turkeyâ€™s proposal.

The US threatened sanctions over the purchase, with Turkey responding that any sanctions would be met in kind.

On Wednesday, WashingtonÂ announced it was removingÂ Turkey from the joint program F-35 stealth fighterÂ jet program, following through on threats to do so over Ankara’s purchase of the Russian S-400 anti-air system.

Deliveries are set to continue until April 2020.