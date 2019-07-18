US: not considering sanctions against Turkey over S-400 deal

State Department spokesperson, Morgan Ortagus said, Tuesday, that the United States had not yet considered sanctions against Turkey for buying the Russian-made S-400 air defence system.

“Turkey will face very real, very negative consequences, if it completes delivery of [Russian] S-400” anti-missile defense system, @statedeptspox Morgan Ortagus said on Wednesday as she responded to a question from Kurdistan 24's @LaurieMylroie. https://t.co/iisuexE0UX pic.twitter.com/BOOiK2RzTv — Kurdistan 24 English (@K24English) May 30, 2019

“The Secretary and the President are examining all of the options that are in the CAATSA legislation. I think that we’ve been pretty clear from this podium what the ramifications could be, and I think that you saw those ramifications today when the President talked about the inability of Turkey now to have the F-35” Ortagus told reporters on Tuesday.

“The Secretary and the President will make a decision based off what they’re required to do according to US law,” she added.

US President, Donald Trump declined on Tuesday to criticise Ankara’s acquisition of the Russian missile system, however, he announced that the Pentagon has suspended Turkey from participating in the NATO F-35 fighter jet production program and from purchasing planned-for 100 F-35s.

Turkey has defended its decision to purchase the Russian missile defence system saying both the United States and Europe did not offer it a suitable alternative when it concluded the deal with Russia.