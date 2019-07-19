Hamas delegation meets Iran official in Lebanon

A delegation from Hamas, headed by Osama Hamdan, on Wednesday met with the Special Aide to the President of the Iranian Shura Council, Hossein Amirabdollahian, at the Iranian embassy in the Lebanese capital Beirut.

The Hamas delegation included the movement’s representative in Lebanon, Ahmed Abdel Hadi, deputy political chief, Jihad Taha, and media relations chief, Abdul Majeed Al-Awad.

The Palestinian officials briefed the Iranian team on the latest developments in Palestine, especially the repercussions of the US peace plan dubbed the “deal of the century” and its violations of Palestinian rights, especially the refugees’ right of return.

For his part, Amirabdollahian reiterated his country’s support for the Palestinian people and their heroic resistance, praising the role Hamas and the resistance are playing to combat “the Israeli occupation” and defend Muslim sanctities.

READ: Palestinian prisoners need our attention before they die