Gaza celebrates Algeria’s African Cup of Nations victory

Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip celebrated Algeria’s Africa Cup of Nations 2019 victory on 19 July 2019.

The North African country won the final football match in Egypt after beating Senegal 1-0 late Friday, making it AFCON champion for the second time in the tournament’s history.

A goal by 27-year-old forward Baghdad Bounedjah gave Algeria an early lead in the second minute of the game at Cairo International Stadium and was enough to bring the nation its second continental title since 1990.

