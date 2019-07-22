Inflation in Morocco up 0.2% in June

Morocco’s high commissioner for planning said inflation had risen 0.2 per cent in June.

The rise in inflation rates, the official said today has led to an increase in transportation costs by 0.3 per cent, food stuff by 0.9 per cent, clothing and footwear by 0.7 per cent, education by 3.4 per cent and health care by 1.1 per cent.

Inflation rose 0.2 per cent during June 2019 when compared to the previous month.

Earlier this month the country’s planning agency lowered the North African country’s economic growth forecasts for 2019 to 2.7 per cent from 2.9 per cent, citing a dip in agricultural production.

The agency said it expected the Moroccan economy to grow 3.4% in 2020, with an improvement in foreign demand and prospects for a better harvest. Growth was 3% in 2018.

