Jordan, Morocco affirm on ‘protecting Jerusalem’s holy sites’

Jordanian foreign minister, Ayman Safadi, and his Moroccan counterpart, Nasser Bourita, agreed on Saturday “to cooperate on protecting the holy sites of the occupied Palestinian city of Jerusalem.”

“The kingdom has been exerting efforts to protect Jerusalem’s holy sites and to preserve its history,” Safadi said during his meeting with Bourita, which was held in the Jordanian capital of Amman.

He added that the Palestinian issue was “the centre of the Middle East’s peace and stability,” stressing that the region’s peace could not be achieved unless the Palestinian-Israeli conflict was “resolved on the basis of a two-state solution.”

“The two-state solution ensures the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” he Jordanian minister continued. Jordan, Safadi pointed out, was “aware of the challenges faced by the Palestinians,” noting that Amman was “constantly engaged to find a political solution to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.”

Bourita arrived in Amman on Saturday on an official visit to discuss potential cooperation with the Jordanian government. During his visit, he met with the Jordanian Prime Minister, Omar Razzaz, where they reaffirmed “the deep-rooted, fraternal and strategic ties between Jordan and Morocco,” as well as both sides’ keenness “to boost their relations at all levels.”