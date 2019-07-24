Poll: Most Israelis oppose ceasefire with Palestinian factions in Gaza

A majority of Israelis oppose the ceasefire agreement currently in place between Israel and Palestinian factions in the occupied Gaza Strip, according to a poll reported by Arutz Sheva.

The poll was commissioned by the hard-right advocacy initiative the Israel Victory Project and conducted by New Wave Research amongst 703 Jewish Israeli respondents.

Some 68 per cent of Jewish Israelis said they did not agree with the ceasefire reached after the last Gaza escalation, rising to 75 per cent among residents in the south.

The survey also raised the question of how Israelis wanted to respond to Hamas, with 49 per cent demanding “the government completely eliminate Hamas”.

Meanwhile, 18 per cent “opted to stop supplying utilities and medicines to Gaza”, 14 per cent “said they wanted to find a way to cooperate with Hamas”, while “1 in 5 said they supported the transfer of cash from Qatar to the Gaza Strip”.

In addition, 33 per cent favoured extrajudicial executions of Hamas officials, and 19 per cent supported the “use of overwhelming force in Gaza”.

An overwhelming majority of Jewish Israelis – 82 per cent – say Israel’s policy against Hamas is “too soft”, compared to 38 per cent who said the same of Israel’s policies vis-à-vis the Palestinian Authority in the occupied West Bank.

