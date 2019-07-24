Turkey: Northwestern province declared ‘disaster area’

Hit by flash floods and landslides, the governorship of Duzce declared the northwestern province a disaster area on Wednesday, Anadolu reports.
Preliminary damage assessment in the worst-affected Cumayeri and Akcakoca districts were sent to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the governor’s office said in a statement.
It noted that residents affected by the flash floods caused by heavy rainfall last week were officially considered disaster victims, adding that assessment efforts would be conducted in coordination with provincial government offices.
At least five out of seven people missing from Akcakoca and Cumayeri districts were killed by the flash floods, according to the governor’s office.
A total of 232 people have so far been rescued while search operations continue for those missing.
READ: Turkish banker arrives in Istanbul after US jail release