Turkey: Northwestern province declared ‘disaster area’

A photo shows people passing through the stream after water level increased following heavy rains and landslides at Ugurlu village in Akcakoca district of Turkey’s northwestern Duzce province on 20 . July 2019. [Ömer Ürer – Anadolu Agency] A photo shows the damage caused by heavy rains and landslides at Ugurlu village in Akcakoca district of Turkey’s northwestern Duzce province on 20 July 2019. [Ömer Ürer – Anadolu Agency] A photo shows the damaged car caused by heavy rains and landslides at Ugurlu village in Akcakoca district of Turkey’s northwestern Duzce province on 20 July 2019. [Ömer Ürer – Anadolu Agency] A photo shows the damaged house caused by heavy rains and landslides at Ugurlu village in Akcakoca district of Turkey’s northwestern Duzce province on 20 July 2019. [Ömer Ürer – Anadolu Agency]

Hit by flash floods and landslides, the governorship of Duzce declared the northwestern province a disaster area on Wednesday, Anadolu reports.

Preliminary damage assessment in the worst-affected Cumayeri and Akcakoca districts were sent to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the governor’s office said in a statement.

It noted that residents affected by the flash floods caused by heavy rainfall last week were officially considered disaster victims, adding that assessment efforts would be conducted in coordination with provincial government offices.

At least five out of seven people missing from Akcakoca and Cumayeri districts were killed by the flash floods, according to the governor’s office.

A total of 232 people have so far been rescued while search operations continue for those missing.

