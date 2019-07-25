EastMed: another front in the encirclement of Turkey

Imagine an Atlantic region where Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and Venezuela teamed up to sign a new landmark NAFTA-like agreement, distributing amongst themselves the oil and natural gas reserves off the coast of the Americas. Such an alliance over so precarious an area for so valuable a resource would be nothing other than to isolate and ignore the vast landmass that is the United States (US). Imagine also that the Union of South American Nations (USAN) imposed devastating sanctions on the US, crippling its regional economy and ensuring it has no share of any of the vast resources which have been discovered. Would that regional hegemon, which never lets anything escape its notice within its own backyard, let the situation go and be willing to pass the deal without giving a suitable response?

Such is the situation with Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean – its own historical and geographical backyard – which is now undergoing a policy of isolation and negligence by its regional neighbours. When Southern Cyprus, Greece, and Israel struck a deal in June, in which the three states are to build a pipeline harnessing the reserves of natural gas off the southern shores of the island. This EastMed pipeline, which is estimated to produce a profit of $9 billion over eighteen years of the reserve’s exploitation, will supply gas from the eastern Mediterranean region all the way to countries in Europe.

The cornered wolf

Turkey might not be anywhere near the global power that the US is, but it is nevertheless, a nation which prides itself on being a regional power, a mediator in its neighbours’ conflicts, a geopolitical decision-maker, and a country with which to reckon with. And it is indeed one of the most prominent countries straddling Europe and the Middle East, making it the financial and geographical giant in its neighbourhood, holding a significant amount of sway.

It comes as no surprise that Turkey has expressed its displeasure at being excluded from such a deal involving the region, by sending its own drilling vessels to the waters off the eastern shores of Cyprus to conduct the exploration of further reserves of natural gas. The joint condemnation by the southern part of the island, Greece, and the European Union (EU) has not halted Turkey’s plans, and the sanctions that were imposed on it by the EU in mid-July have only made Turkey more resolute. When southern Cyprus and its allies in the deal were broached with the offer by Turkey to share the resources and come to a peaceful agreement, it was further refused.

Turkey’s actions in this regard are, ultimately, a manifestation of its sense of encirclement in recent years, in which it has increasingly felt undermined through a myriad of factors. First of all, there was the US decision to back and arm the Kurdish Peoples’ Protection Units (YPG), its primary enemy in Syria; then there was the general abandonment of Turkey in northern Syria by its military allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO); and now it faces large-scale condemnation and sanctions by Europe for what it sees as the protection of its vital interests and the proposed sharing of resources in the Mediterranean. Add to that the ever-present fear of another coup attempt following the ongoing aftershocks of the one in July 2016, and you have a Turkey very much paranoid, and one worried about its standing in the region.

Rhetoric or reality?

The issue here is not, of course, that Turkey is undergoing strained relations with Greece and southern Cyprus – that has long been a staple attribute of Turkish foreign policy and strategy – but is whether this incident is merely rhetoric on the part of Turkey and one of its many controversial moves or the prelude to a potential new military conflict between the players in the eastern Mediterranean.

After Turkey’s intervention in the island of Cyprus in 1974, conducted for the protection of its Turkish population amidst political instability, there has been a stalemate in negotiations between southern Cyprus and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), with the ever-present threat of further military conflict. Could this new development in the eastern Mediterranean, which is one unlike any previously in Turkish-Cypriot relations, be the catalyst for the long-feared renewed military conflict?

Last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan himself announced that if needed, the Turkish armed forces would launch the same operation like the one in 1974 “for the lives and security of Turkish Cypriots.” The entire reason the intervention was carried out that year, he said, was “to protect rights and interests of Turkish Cypriots who are one of the equal owners of the island.”

Back in the days of the military intervention, the primary concern for Turkey was the equal political representation and decision-making power of the Turks on the island, which in turn was a source of human capital for the use of Turkey’s geopolitical interests in the region. The primary factor at stake in this current situation is on an equal footing with the last, in terms of the vast resources in natural gas and energy, which if ignored by Turkey, would solely contribute to the EastMed pipeline and subsequently Turkey’s regional rivals.

While it is in Turkey’s best interests to guarantee a stake in the energy reserves around the island, it is also in its best interests to avoid a military confrontation due to the fact that it is not just southern Cyprus that it is dealing with, but also the US, EU, and potentially Greece, Israel, and Egypt – all of whom have a stake in the reserves.

Nevertheless, Turkey has already made its preparations in the case of a conflict and further deepened its foothold on the island by deciding to establish a military and naval base on a newly-developing in north-eastern Cyprus with coordination with the TRNC. It has also implemented plans for the long-term redevelopment of the island by deciding on the renovation of many closed-off areas and ‘ghost cities’ in northern Cyprus which were abandoned following the intervention.

Despite these escalations, Turkey will continue to drill for its own energy reserves in the waters of eastern Mediterranean, and the likelihood of any military conflict would depend on the actions of southern Cyprus and its sympathisers. The EastMed dispute will, meanwhile, remain simply another front on the political and diplomatic encirclement of Turkey in the region, akin to that of its role in northern Syria and its strained relations with the US.

