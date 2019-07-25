Ministry: Too early to talk about Germany joining Hormuz naval mission

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas did not tell lawmakers that Germany wants to take part in a British plan for a European-led naval mission to ensure safe shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a ministry spokesman told Reuters on Thursday, Reuters reports.

Earlier, media group RND said participants at a meeting of parliament’s foreign relations committee quoted Maas as saying: “We want to be there.” Contacted by Reuters, the ministry spokesman said: “The minister did not say that.”

“It is too early to talk about possible forms of German participation,” the spokesman added. “Requests for German military participation were so far not the subject of these talks (with Britain and France).”

Iran: Strait of Hormuz not place for mischief