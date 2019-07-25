Iran: Strait of Hormuz not place for mischief

Iran’s Strait of Hormuz is not a place for “mischief or manipulation of international maritime laws,” the Iranian President, Hassan Rouhani, warned yesterday.

Speaking at a government meeting at the Iranian capital city of Tehran, Rouhani described the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)’s recent capture of the British-flagged tank as “a very precise, professional and correct step.”

Referring to the British naval forces’ recent seizure of an Iranian tanker off the Gibraltar coast, the Iranian president pledged a “befitting response” from his country if the UK was to release the Iranian ship.

“I believe that the entire world should be grateful to the IRGC for the security in the Persian Gulf,” he continued, stressing that Tehran was not seeking “tensions with certain European countries.”

On Iran’s nuclear programme, Rouhani threatened that Tehran would take another step tow