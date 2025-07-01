Palestine Action again targets Israeli defense firm in UK amid risk of being placed on terror list

Pro-Palestine activists from the Palestine Action group again targeted Israel’s largest weapons company on Tuesday, amid a risk of being banned as a “terrorist organization.”

In Bristol, South West England, Palestine Action activists blockaded the only entrance to Elbit Systems’ command center.

“Days away from potentially being proscribed,” Palestine Action said it shut down the Elbit System headquarters, and supplier of Israel’s biggest weapons producer, adding on X it will engage in “direct action until victory.”

In another post, Palestine Action said: “The Home Secretary says you have the right to protest without being called a terrorist, but as soon as you’re effective and disrupt the Israeli weapons industry — you’re a terrorist. The terrorists are the ones committing and assisting the genocide, not those disrupting them.”

A Palestine Action activist said in a clip that the group is blocking the entrance for the entire day because “Elbit Systems is complicit in the Israeli genocide in Gaza,” and that “85% of Elbit’s of the drones used in Gaza are from Elbit,”

In another protest, Palestine Action members occupied the roof of Guardtech, which the group accused of being a “supplier to Israel’s biggest weapons producer.”

“The firm build and repair the cleanrooms needed by Elbit to make weapons used to massacre the Palestinian people. That’s why we’re shutting it down,” said an activist in a video posted on X by Palestine Action.

