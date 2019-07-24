Iran: US bases to be targeted in war with Tehran

The Iranian supreme leader’s advisor for defense affairs affirmed on Wednesday that his country would not renegotiate a previous deal to scale back its nuclear program with Washington, vowing that US military bases in the region would be targeted if the country decided to go to war against Iran, Anadolu reports.

Speaking to the Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV channel, Hossein Dehghan warned that any change in the status of the Strait of Hormuz would open the door for serious confrontation, asserting that if all countries did not have access to the waterway to export their oil, then none would.

On July 10, the US announced plans to create an international military coalition to safeguard waters off Iran and Yemen, following attacks on two oil tankers in June.

Tensions between the US and Iran escalated last month after two oil tankers were attacked at the Strait of Hormuz. The US held Iran responsible for the attacks, an accusation denied by Tehran.

Days later, Iran shot down a US drone, claiming it had violated Iran’s airspace. The US said the drone had been over international waters.

