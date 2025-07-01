Middle East Monitor
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

UN calls for immediate investigation into Israeli attacks on starving Palestinians in Gaza

July 1, 2025 at 10:57 am

Palestinians mourn as they attend a mass funeral held at Al-Shifa Hospital for Palestinians killed during the Israeli airstrikes targeting various areas across the Gaza Strip on July 1, 2025. [Khames Alrefi - Anadolu Agency]

Palestinians mourn as they attend a mass funeral held at Al-Shifa Hospital for Palestinians killed during the Israeli airstrikes targeting various areas across the Gaza Strip on July 1, 2025. [Khames Alrefi – Anadolu Agency]

The United Nations has strongly condemned Israel’s attacks on starving Palestinians queuing daily for humanitarian aid in Gaza, and called for an immediate and independent investigation into these incidents.

This statement comes as Israeli forces continue to target Palestinians at aid distribution points, resulting in hundreds of deaths and injuries. The attacks are contributing to what observers describe as a continuing genocide now in its 22nd month. Israeli soldiers and officials have admitted to deliberately firing at unarmed civilians who were simply trying to obtain food.

In a briefing to the UN Security Council, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Middle East Affairs, Khaled Khiari, said: “We strongly condemn the loss of life and injuries of Palestinians seeking aid in Gaza.”

He also urged for “an immediate and independent investigation into these events and for perpetrators to be held accountable.”

