US approves $510 million arms deal for Israel

The administration of US President Donald Trump has approved a $510 million arms deal in favour of Israel.

The US Department of State said on Monday that the approved deal includes over 7,000 guidance kits for two different types of Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM).

In a statement, the state department said: “The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to US national security interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defence capability.” It added, “This proposed sale is consistent with those objectives.”

In March, the Pentagon reported that the State Department had approved a potential sale of munitions, guidance equipment, and related support to Israel, in two packages estimated at around $2.7 billion.

The Pentagon noted that Raytheon and Boeing were the main contractors for the first package, while the second package involves General Dynamics.

The Department of State also confirmed that it had approved the sale of Caterpillar D9 bulldozers and related equipment to Israel as part of a separate deal worth around $295 million.