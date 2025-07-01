Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

US approves $510 million arms deal for Israel

July 1, 2025 at 10:21 am

Protesters gather to demand no abductions, no deportations, arms embargo on Israel, end to repression and genocide in Gaza and release all the arrested students, on April 12, 2025 in Chicago, USA . [Jacek Boczarski - Anadolu Agency]

Protesters gather to demand no abductions, no deportations, arms embargo on Israel, end to repression and genocide in Gaza and release all the arrested students, on April 12, 2025 in Chicago, USA . [Jacek Boczarski – Anadolu Agency]

The administration of US President Donald Trump has approved a $510 million arms deal in favour of Israel.

The US Department of State said on Monday that the approved deal includes over 7,000 guidance kits for two different types of Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM).

In a statement, the state department said: “The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to US national security interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defence capability.” It added, “This proposed sale is consistent with those objectives.”

In March, the Pentagon reported that the State Department had approved a potential sale of munitions, guidance equipment, and related support to Israel, in two packages estimated at around $2.7 billion.

The Pentagon noted that Raytheon and Boeing were the main contractors for the first package, while the second package involves General Dynamics.

The Department of State also confirmed that it had approved the sale of Caterpillar D9 bulldozers and related equipment to Israel as part of a separate deal worth around $295 million.

READ: Pro-Palestine activists rally outside Wimbledon tennis tournament in London

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam, Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending